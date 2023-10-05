Advertise With Us
Gettel Automative donates $25K to Parrish Community High to develop future workers

Gettel Automotive Group
Gettel Automotive Group
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Gettel Automotive Group is donating $25,000 to the Automotive Maintenance and Light Repair program at Parrish Community High to develop and employ young, skilled, local students for jobs in the automotive service field.

“We are extremely grateful for the large contribution Gettel Automotive has made to our automotive program,” said PCHS Principal Daniel Bradshaw. “Their generosity and partnership will contribute to our program’s goal of becoming one of the best in the state.”

Specific Courses and Certifications offered through the program include Automotive Service Safety and Service Pollution Prevention; Engine Repair; Brakes; Electrical; Heating; A/C; Engine Performance; Suspension; and Steering, according to PCHS Automotive Teacher Sherman Ballard.

“What I hope to achieve is to give students the confidence to safely use the tools and diagnostic equipment with a proper approach to repair,” Mr. Ballard said.

