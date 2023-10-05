Advertise With Us
First Alert Weather: The Suncoast continues dry and sunny with cooler air on the way

Cooler weather only days away
By John Scalzi
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 2:49 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As the air quality continues to improve, the Suncoast will see dry and sunny skies through the end of the week. Winds will remain out of the east-northeast, with a late afternoon shift to the northwest. Temperatures will remain at or slightly above the average high of 89 degrees, and at or slightly above the average low of 72. This trend should continue into the weekend.

On Saturday, a cold front remains likely to pass through the area, likely late in the day or overnight. There is a small chance for a shower as the storm passes to our south. This front will bring a breezy day on Sunday as our winds shift and cooler, much less humid, air moves in. Models continue to show temperatures next week in the mid to upper 70s for several days with night temperatures in the 60s.

