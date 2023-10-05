FDOT holds public meeting regarding Clark Road changes

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Roads all throughout the area continue to get busier, and some are proving to be more dangerous than others.

The Florida Department of Transportation held a public meeting on Wednesday to discuss alternatives for a 3.5 mile section of Clark Road that spans from just east of the interstate across to Lorraine Road.

This comes after that section was identified by the Sarasota Manatee Metropolitan Planning Organization as one of the top 10 most prevalent corridors for accidents involving pedestrians in the two counties.

FDOT’s Patricia Pichette describes some of the alternative options being considered, saying, “They are discussing taking a single lane roundabout and making a multi-lane roundabout. They are talking about roundabouts versus standard intersections. These meetings are really about saying we can do this, this, this and this. What does the community want to know?”

If you couldn’t make it to this meeting, there is another virtual meeting to discuss these alternatives on Oct. 12.

