Dry Morning Commute

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
By Leslee Lacey
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Overnight conditions will have some clouds but no rain is expected. The morning wake-up call will be in the low 70s with partly cloudy skies. No rain is forecasted during the morning commute for the Suncoast. Sunny conditions return and mostly dry air will prevail. The dewpoint will rise to 70 in the peak heat of the afternoon, making it feel like the upper 90s.

Boating conditions will be fairly pleasant with sunny skies and a breeze. Winds will come from the northeast about ten to 15 knots. Seas will be around two feet with a moderate chop.

Beach conditions will be sunny with highs in the upper 80s along the coast. A high ultraviolet index is on tap, so sunscreen is recommended. Rain chances are minimal.

This weekend a cold front will make its way through the Suncoast. Behind it will be cooler, drier air, making for a pleasant Sunday and Monday with lows in the 60s. Highs will reach the low 80s with plenty of sunshine for the holiday.

In the tropics, there are currently no disturbances to track. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Philippe is expected to continue traveling north and weaken to post-tropical storm status before making landfall between Maine and Canada, this weekend. This is the same area where Tropical Storm Idalia made landfall.

