17-year-old rescued from human trafficking by Tampa police

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 17-year-old girl was rescued from becoming a human trafficking victim by Tampa Police.

Police became aware of the situation on Set. 28, when they were contacted about an underage girl’s photos circulating on a prostitution website. The photos were tracked to an area in north Tampa.

Detectives with TPD’s Special Victims Unit successfully found and rescued the teen who has been given access to resources.

No arrests have been made at this time. If you suspect a situation of human trafficking call the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Human Trafficking Hotline at 855-352-7233 or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888.

