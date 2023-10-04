Woodland Middle student found in possession of a weapon

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A student at Woodland Middle School was found in possession of a weapon on campus on Wednesday morning.

The school’s administrative team and the Sarasota County Schools Police Department immediately became involved, and the student was apprehended.

There is no threat to Woodland Middle students, teachers or staff members. The SCSPD is currently conducting a thorough investigation concerning the incident.

