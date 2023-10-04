Advertise With Us
Woodland Middle student found in possession of a weapon

(wabi)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A student at Woodland Middle School was found in possession of a weapon on campus on Wednesday morning.

The school’s administrative team and the Sarasota County Schools Police Department immediately became involved, and the student was apprehended.

There is no threat to Woodland Middle students, teachers or staff members. The SCSPD is currently conducting a thorough investigation concerning the incident.

