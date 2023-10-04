Advertise With Us
Woman found guilty in burning death of raccoon

Alicia Kincheloe has been found guilty.
Alicia Kincheloe has been found guilty.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a woman accused of burning a raccoon alive in a dumpster last year.

Alicia Kincheloe was found guilty by a jury on Wednesday.

According to investigators, on Aug. 11, 2022,, Kincheloe, 30, recorded a video of a live raccoon in a dumpster on Sarah Avenue. She calls the animal “mean” although detectives noted the raccoon did not exhibit aggressive behavior in the video.

Investigators say Alicia’s father, 63-year-old Roddy Kincheloe, stabbed the raccoon with a pitchfork. They returned to the dumpster after eating lunch and discovered the animal was still alive. The father told her daughter to get a gasoline can from his truck. Deputies say Alicia Kincheloe admitted to pouring gasoline on the raccoon and setting it on fire. A second video obtained by investigator show the charred remains of the raccoon. On Tuesday, attorneys tried to get the snapchat thrown out of evidence but they were overruled.

Both Alicia and Roddy Kincheloe faced felony charges including aggravated animal cruelty. Alicia was also charged with tampering with evidence for trying to dispose of the animal’s body.

Kincheloe took the stand in her own defense for nearly two hours and at one point, two spectators were removed from the courtroom. The defense rested at 11 p.m.

The jury told Judge Donna Padar that a verdict had been reached and officials are working to gather people in the courtroom. The judge advised that there would no sentencing be handed down at the end of the day after the delivery of the verdict.

A sentencing date has been set for Dec. 19 at 9 a.m. A pre sentencing investigation has been ordered along with a case management hearing on Nov. 2.

