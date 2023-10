SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - ABC7 News at 4 and 5 p.m. will be preempted on air, but you can catch a brief 5-10 minute broadcast on the ABC7 Facebook page.

You can catch the broadcast of all our headlines as the Rays take on the Rangers in the second MLB Wildcard Series.

You join the broadcast here.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.