Venice Police seeking identity of suspected shoplifter

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Venice Police are trying to identify a woman who was shoplifting from a local business.

The Police Department did not identify which local business, but posted surveillance images on their social media.

Anyone with information about her identity can message directly or call at 941-486-2444, reference case #23-1155. Anonymous tips may be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers of Sarasota at 941-366-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.