Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Sheriff’s employee arrested for scheming to defraud

Preston Hines
Preston Hines(Sarasota County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A former Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office employee was taken into custody on Wednesday following an investigation of a third-degree felony Scheme to Defraud.

Preston Hines had been placed on administrative leave since Sept. 25 following an investigation into allegations he had been compensated in the amount of $1,051.38 for working contracted overtime details for which he was not entirely present.

The claim, which originated in September, noted Hines had worked ten overtime details since April 2023 at various locations within the county.

Deputy Hines documented he worked the contracted and required timeframe; however, through investigative means, it was determined that he routinely arrived late and left early. At times, Hines was documented as having arrived 15-20 minutes after the contracted start time and having left several hours before the end of his details.

Prior to his arrest, Hines was employed with the sheriff’s office from August 2020 to October 2023, where he was assigned to the agency’s patrol bureau.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss Utah USA 2023 Noelia Voigt crowned Miss USA 2023
Sarasota native wins Miss USA title
Garrett Cole Edwards
Arcadia man charged with DUI after fatal crash
Air quality alert
Precautionary outdoor air quality advisory issued in Sarasota County
Sarasota police are investigating a Tuesday night crash on North Washington Boulevard (U.S. 301).
Crash shuts down U.S. 301 overnight
Maya Kowalski
‘Take Care of Maya’ trial underway

Latest News

Alicia Kincheloe has been found guilty.
Woman found guilty in burning death of raccoon
Woodland Middle student found in possession of a weapon
WWSB ABC7 News at 4pm
Toys For Tots LookingFor New Home
WWSB Generic Stock 12
Watch ABC7 News at 4 and 5 on Facebook Live