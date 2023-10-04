Sheriff’s employee arrested for scheming to defraud

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A former Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office employee was taken into custody on Wednesday following an investigation of a third-degree felony Scheme to Defraud.

Preston Hines had been placed on administrative leave since Sept. 25 following an investigation into allegations he had been compensated in the amount of $1,051.38 for working contracted overtime details for which he was not entirely present.

The claim, which originated in September, noted Hines had worked ten overtime details since April 2023 at various locations within the county.

Deputy Hines documented he worked the contracted and required timeframe; however, through investigative means, it was determined that he routinely arrived late and left early. At times, Hines was documented as having arrived 15-20 minutes after the contracted start time and having left several hours before the end of his details.

Prior to his arrest, Hines was employed with the sheriff’s office from August 2020 to October 2023, where he was assigned to the agency’s patrol bureau.

