Senior Friendship Centers free flu shots

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -It’s that time of the year again; Flu season.

Many residents here on the Suncoast get ready for the season by scheduling a flu shot.

The Senior Friendship Centers made it very easy for locals to get vaccinated fast, and free! The centers teamed up with the Florida Department of Health to provide free flu shots to not only seniors, but anyone who fills out paperwork.

This event started at 10am today and will last until 2pm.

On top of the free shot, vaccinated guests also received a $10 Walmart gift card after completing a survey.

We spoke with Tracie Cardwell, the director of communications at the Senior Friendship Centers about why they decided to give free flu shots.

‘Back in January we were blessed to get the support of the National Council on Aging. They gave us funding to specifically address the issue of seniors receiving and having access to the most up to date flu and covid vaccines,’ she explained.

‘We want to make sure that our most susceptible members of our community have access to what they need and today that’s the flu vaccine,’ she continued.

If you missed the chance to get a free flu shot today, don’t fret. The centers will host more flu shot events through November. The upcoming one will be on October 25th at their Venice location at 2350 Scenic Drive.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.