Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Sarasota County hosts job fair

Sarasota County government is hosting a job fair Wednesday featuring a dozen other area...
Sarasota County government is hosting a job fair Wednesday featuring a dozen other area employers as they work to hire for more than 100 open positions.(MGM)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County government is hosting a job fair Wednesday featuring a dozen other area employers as they work to hire for more than 100 open positions.

The Sarasota Job Link job fair runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hampton Inn on University Parkway near the airport.

Organizers say job offers will be made on the spot.

Featured jobs include desperately needed bus drivers and sheriff’s office positions. Other participating employers include Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Performance Design, Mister Sparky and more.

This is a “come as you are” event, Admission and parking are free

For more information, visit http://Floridajoblink.com.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss Utah USA 2023 Noelia Voigt crowned Miss USA 2023
Sarasota native wins Miss USA title
Garrett Cole Edwards
Arcadia man charged with DUI after fatal crash
Air quality alert
Precautionary outdoor air quality advisory issued in Sarasota County
Have you seen this man?
Missing endangered adult alert issued for Manatee County man
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote

Latest News

Cooler temperatures down the road
First Alert Weather: Only small rain chances in the seven days ahead
Sarasota police are investigating a Tuesday night crash on North Washington Boulevard (U.S. 301).
Crash shuts down U.S. 301 overnight
WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
Florida gun waiting period bill
WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
Trial starts for woman accused of burning raccoon alive