Sarasota County hosts job fair

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County government is hosting a job fair Wednesday featuring a dozen other area employers as they work to hire for more than 100 open positions.

The Sarasota Job Link job fair runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hampton Inn on University Parkway near the airport.

Organizers say job offers will be made on the spot.

Featured jobs include desperately needed bus drivers and sheriff’s office positions. Other participating employers include Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Performance Design, Mister Sparky and more.

This is a “come as you are” event, Admission and parking are free

For more information, visit http://Floridajoblink.com.

