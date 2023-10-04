Advertise With Us
Sarasota County approved for FEMA Public Assistance

FEMA - US DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY logo
FEMA - US DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY logo(AP)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County has been approved for Public Assistance from FEMA following Hurricane Idalia.

After an event like a hurricane, tornado, earthquake or wildfire, communities need help to cover their costs for debris removal, life-saving emergency protective measures, and restoring public infrastructure.

FEMA also encourages protecting these damaged facilities from future events by providing assistance for hazard mitigation measures during the recovery process.

Learn more about FEMA’s Public Assistance Program here.

Sarasota County was also approved for Individual Assistance and Small Business Assistance following Hurricane Idalia, which allows individuals and households in Sarasota County to apply for financial and direct services from FEMA. You can learn more and apply at disasterassistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call 800-621-3362.

