Price Boulevard reopens early after repairs

Price Blvd. closed due to damage
Price Blvd. closed due to damage
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Price Boulevard reopened on Wednesday - two days ahead of schedule - after the contractor was able to expedite emergency repairs.

Price Boulevard was closed Monday afternoon after a depression was discovered in the road. Saturday’s rainfall - more than 5.5 inches in about a two-hour window, according to one gauge - significantly undermined the ground below the roadway.

The damage occurred at the MacCaughey Waterway but on the opposite side from where the City previously made repairs following Hurricane Ian.

The crossing is being redesigned in conjunction with the Price Boulevard Widening Project and will be reconstructed at that time.

