Missing endangered Manatee County man found safe

Have you seen this man?
Have you seen this man?(MCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
UPDATE: Gary King has been found safe in Missouri. Thank you for getting the word out.

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County deputies have issued a missing endangered adult alert for a Bradenton man

Deputies need assistance locating 50-year-old Gary King. He was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 30 around 11 a.m. near the 400 Block of Cortez Rd. W., Bradenton. He made statements that he may be considering harming himself.

He is 6′2″, approximately 230 lbs., and has brown hair and hazel eyes. Gary could be driving a 2006 Chevy Silverado which is blue on top and tan on bottom bearing Missouri tag - 5DC543.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.

