First Alert Weather: Only small rain chances in the seven days ahead.

Cooler temperatures down the road
Cooler temperatures down the road
By John Scalzi
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:10 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure aloft and at the surface will drive the weather over the next four or five days. Dry air aloft will keep our skies mostly sunny and dry, with afternoon temperatures in the near 90s or upper 80s. There may be a brief shower or two in inland locations but most of us will see very little rain for sometime. Moisture will slowly increase, however, and the “feels like” temperatures will increase a bit by the end of the week.

The winds will start decreasing by mid-week, but each day afternoon wind surges will be noticed. The best chance for a shower at this time of year usually comes with a cold front passage. The next one coming our way will be Saturday. Unfortunately, most models continue to show the front passing by with dry air remaining in place and very little moisture available to produce showers. So expect the frontal passage Saturday into Sunday with only the smallest of rain chances.

Once the front is past, another shot of dry air will move in. Additionally, the dry air will be cooler. Some models show high temperatures in the 70s, although at this time low 80s seems more reasonable. But overnight lows by Tuesday morning could be in the low to mid 60s, especially inland. In time we will have a better handle on the possibly much cooler temperatures.

