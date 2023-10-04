Advertise With Us
Crash shuts down U.S. 301 overnight

Sarasota police are investigating a Tuesday night crash on North Washington Boulevard (U.S. 301).
Sarasota police are investigating a Tuesday night crash on North Washington Boulevard (U.S. 301).
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota police are investigating a Tuesday night crash on North Washington Boulevard (U.S. 301).

The incident, involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, happened around 11 p.m. near 13th Street, police say.

North Washington Boulevard was shut down for nearly four hours before finally opening back up.

Police have not yet released details on the crash or the condition of the driver or pedestrian involved.

