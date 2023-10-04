Crash shuts down U.S. 301 overnight

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota police are investigating a Tuesday night crash on North Washington Boulevard (U.S. 301).

The incident, involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, happened around 11 p.m. near 13th Street, police say.

North Washington Boulevard was shut down for nearly four hours before finally opening back up.

Police have not yet released details on the crash or the condition of the driver or pedestrian involved.

Please avoid the 1200 Block of N. Washington Blvd. ( S. R. 683 : US 301) due to a traffic crash involving a pedestrian & vehicle. Our Traffic Unit is on scene investigating the crash. No further updates at this time. Find alternate routes as n/B N. Washington Blvd. is closed. pic.twitter.com/k7SMEUtpBs — Sarasota Police Department (@SarasotaPD) October 4, 2023

