Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

CDC no longer distributing COVID vaccination cards

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it’s no longer distributing COVID...
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it’s no longer distributing COVID vaccination cards, a former a staple of the pandemic.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it’s no longer distributing COVID vaccination cards, a former a staple of the pandemic.

The white cards debuted in late 2020.

It was a simple way for the government and vaccine recipients to keep track of doses and could be used to prove vaccination status for things like large events and international travel.

The federal government no longer requires people to show their vaccine card when coming in from outside the country and most countries have also stopped requiring proof of vaccination to enter.

But the CDC says you should still check with your destination before leaving the United States.

Major pharmacy chains also say you don’t need your old card to get the newly updated vaccine.

The CDC says vaccine recipients can get a digital or paper copy of their full vaccination record from their state health department’s immunization information system.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss Utah USA 2023 Noelia Voigt crowned Miss USA 2023
Sarasota native wins Miss USA title
Have you seen this man?
Missing endangered adult alert issued for Manatee County man
Police secure the entrance to Moreau Lake State Park as search continues for Charlotte Sene, a...
9-year-old who vanished from New York state park found safe; man linked to ransom note arrested
Garrett Cole Edwards
Arcadia man charged with DUI after fatal crash
WWSB Generic Stock 6
First Alert Traffic: Injury crash reported on I-75 in North Port

Latest News

This photo provided by her family on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, shows Charlotte Sena, 9, who...
Missing girl’s rescue in upstate New York came as pivotal hours ticked by
Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly (78) kisses his wife on the sidelines after an NFL...
NFL player, wife say premature twin boys leaving hospital after losing baby girl 2 years ago
Booker High School Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Ronnie Littles talks with...
Booker High School sophomore Kevontay Hugan makes varsity football team
Bobby Jones Golf Club
Bobby Jones Golf Club reopening approaching