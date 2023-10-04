Bradenton man arrested for assaulting law enforcement during Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

WASHINGTON (WWSB) - A Bradenton man has been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington D.C.

John Anthony Schubert III of Bradenton has been charged in D.C. with multiple felonies, including civil disorder and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers, as well as several misdemeanors, including knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted buildings without lawful authority.

Investigators say, Schubert was part of the initial breach of police barricades at the Peace Circle on Pennsylvania Avenue. He pushed past the barriers and seemed to encourage other rioters to do the same, continuing toward the Capitol before throwing a punch at an officer near the inauguration stage, after which he was sprayed with a chemical irritant.

Later, Schubert illegally entered the Capitol building at 2:21 p.m. though a broken window next to the Senate Wing doors. Once inside, Schubert turned to help his parents – Amy and John Schubert, Jr., both previously sentenced – through the same broken window.

In the 32 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,100 individuals have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 398 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, a felony. The investigation remains ongoing.

