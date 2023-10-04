Booker High School sophomore Kevontay Hugan makes varsity football team

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Kevontay Hugan is a sophomore at Booker High School and also a varsity football player.

He tells ABC7′s Sports Anchor James Hill tackling the books, lifting weights and playing Tornadoes Football requires discipline.

“I got a high GPA because I want it, like I want to be great in life so I gotta do what I have to do,” Hugan said.

Scottie Littles is the Booker High School Athletic Director and Varsity Football Coach. He says he’s impressed with Kevontay’s work and ability.

“Kevonte Hugan is a really good player but he’s an even better person,” Littles said. “He’s got eight Division I offers. Played defensive tackle, a little bit of tight end, a little bit of fullback, a little bit of running back so he’s a really good player. He’s a quiet kid, you never have to redirect him. He’s always doing what he’s supposed to do, being where he’s supposed to be.”

Hugan says he’s proud to be recognized for his scholarship and football skills.

