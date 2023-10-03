Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Trial starts for woman accused of burning raccoon alive, filming it

Roddy Kincheloe and Alicia Kincheloe
Roddy Kincheloe and Alicia Kincheloe(SCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Following a day of jury selection, the trial of a woman accused of burning a raccoon alive and then posting the video to social media is set to start Tuesday.

According to investigators, on Aug. 11, 2022, Alicia Kincheloe, 30, recorded a video of a live raccoon in a dumpster on Sarah Avenue. She calls the animal “mean” although detectives noted the raccoon did not exhibit aggressive behavior in the video.

Investigators say Alicia’s father, 63-year-old Roddy Kincheloe, stabbed the raccoon with a pitchfork. They returned to the dumpster after eating lunch and discovered the animal was still alive. The father told her daughter to get a gasoline can from his truck. Deputies say Alicia Kincheloe admitted to pouring gasoline on the raccoon and setting it on fire. A second video obtained by investigator show the charred remains of the raccoon.

Both Alicia and Roddy Kincheloe are facing felony charges including aggravated animal cruelty. Alicia is also charged with tampering with evidence for trying to dispose of the animal’s body.

Opening arguments start at 9:30 in the courtroom of Judge Dana Moss . This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss Utah USA 2023 Noelia Voigt crowned Miss USA 2023
Sarasota native wins Miss USA title
Police secure the entrance to Moreau Lake State Park as search continues for Charlotte Sene, a...
9-year-old who vanished from New York state park found safe; man linked to ransom note arrested
Have you seen this man?
Missing endangered adult alert issued for Manatee County man
WWSB Generic Stock 6
First Alert Traffic: Injury crash reported on I-75 in North Port
Roddy Kincheloe and Alicia Kincheloe
Trial starts for woman accused of burning raccoon alive, filming it

Latest News

Toys For Tots Logo
Toys for Tots finds a new location for the holiday season
Garrett Cole Edwards
Arcadia man charged with DUI after fatal crash
Rain free
First Alert Weather: Dry and sunny skies for the Suncoast
Haze in the sky making for a bright red sunset. Smoke from Canadian fires bringing haze in at...
Staying dry but still warm