Trial starts for woman accused of burning raccoon alive, filming it

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Following a day of jury selection, the trial of a woman accused of burning a raccoon alive and then posting the video to social media is set to start Tuesday.

According to investigators, on Aug. 11, 2022, Alicia Kincheloe, 30, recorded a video of a live raccoon in a dumpster on Sarah Avenue. She calls the animal “mean” although detectives noted the raccoon did not exhibit aggressive behavior in the video.

Investigators say Alicia’s father, 63-year-old Roddy Kincheloe, stabbed the raccoon with a pitchfork. They returned to the dumpster after eating lunch and discovered the animal was still alive. The father told her daughter to get a gasoline can from his truck. Deputies say Alicia Kincheloe admitted to pouring gasoline on the raccoon and setting it on fire. A second video obtained by investigator show the charred remains of the raccoon.

Both Alicia and Roddy Kincheloe are facing felony charges including aggravated animal cruelty. Alicia is also charged with tampering with evidence for trying to dispose of the animal’s body.

Opening arguments start at 9:30 in the courtroom of Judge Dana Moss . This is a developing story.

