Toys for Tots needs new location for the holiday season

WWSB ABC7 News at 5pm
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Officials from the Sarasota County branch of the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots knew they’d have to find a new place to store and distribute toys for kids.

On Monday, officials learned they’d have to be out of their rent-fee space they’d been in at the Sarasota Square mall for the last five years on Oct. 13.

One of the best parts of the holiday season is the charity that happens with organizations such as Toys for Tots.

The organization is losing its current warehouse and, thus far, are unable to find a donated space. Right now, they need a place to take all the toys they currently have in house and store them elsewhere and it could effect the upcoming holiday season.

The organization is looking for an area between 8,000 to 10,000 square feet.

If you are interested in donating you can contact sarasota.fl@toysfortots.org and 941-800-3947.

Toys For Tots registrations for families and non-profit agencies is now open at toysfortots.org.

