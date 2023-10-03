Advertise With Us
Staying dry but still warm

Philippi continues to hang on
Haze in the sky making for a bright red sunset. Smoke from Canadian fires bringing haze in at...
Haze in the sky making for a bright red sunset. Smoke from Canadian fires bringing haze in at times(Ashley Hamilton | WWSB)
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:03 AM EDT
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It will be breezy once again on Tuesday with winds out of the NE at 15-20 mph with some higher gusts at times. There is a small craft advisory in effect for area waters through the morning on Tuesday. Seas will be up to 3 feet with choppy conditions out on the water. There will be plenty of sunshine on Tuesday with a high around 90 degrees. The humidity or dew point will be in the upper 60s to right around 70 degrees which will keep the “feels like” temperatures down a bit throughout the day. There is no chance for rain.

Wednesday through Friday look for more of the same with plenty of sunshine and only a 20% chance for a brief shower or two during the late afternoon. Winds will stay out of the NE at 10-15 mph.

Saturday look for a warm day with highs around 90 and only a 20% chance for a late day shower.

Rain chances stay low this week
Rain chances stay low this week(WWSB)

Sunday we will see a few more clouds around as a cold front begins to move close to our area. This front will bring some increase in clouds and still only a slight chance for a few showers. This front will eventually move through Sunday late and bring in some slightly cooler temperatures on Monday with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

In the tropics Philippe continues to hang on near the NE Caribbean Islands. Philippi made landfall into Barbuda with 50 mph winds on Monday night. It is expected to move to the north on Tuesday away from the Islands. There is still a chance it could impact Bermuda in a few days. Some long range models take the storm toward the US and Canada border early next week.

