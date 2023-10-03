NWS report finds most Idalia damage in the Suncoast came from storm surge

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A report issued by the National Weather Service noted that most of the damage in the Suncoast caused by Hurricane Idalia came from storm surge.

Within Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties the surge caused property damage. Wind wasn’t as big of a factor with the highest wind speeds picked up at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport are between 60-70 MPH.

A peak water level of 3.69 feet above Mean Higher High Water was measured at Port Manatee at 7:54 a.m. on August 30. In Sarasota County the highest recorded water level was 3.08 feet above the MHHW and in Charlotte County the measurement was 3.57 feet.

In Sarasota County, flooding affected businesses in St. Armands Circle and the bayfront was completely blocked off due to flooding.

FEMA has set up mobile disaster recovery centers in the area for residents who need help.

