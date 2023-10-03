Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

New St. Regis parking lot approved

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
By Brigham Harris
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - Longboat Key commissioners unanimously approved a new parking lot at the St. Regis Resort currently being built on Longboat Key.

The St. Regis Resort is replacing a long-time favorite property - The Colony. This is why community members wanted to make sure everything fit the Longboat Key narrative.

Resident objection led to the complete redesign of what is now a flat parking surface on the 17-acre lot. This is a change that many commissioners say was necessary to uphold the community standards.

Longboat Key Mayor Ken Schneier says the common goal of the public created change on a project that has been several years in the making.

The St. Regis Resort will reportedly be open by next summer.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manatee County for Web wwsb generic
Motorcyclist dead after crash on US 41
Tallevast Road & US 301 crash.
Two dead in seven-car crash on US 301
Solid Waste collection days are changing
WWSB Generic Stock 6
First Alert Traffic: Injury crash reported on I-75 in North Port
A Phillies fan was denied entry into Citizens Bank Park after he tried to bring his emotional...
Fan who tried to bring emotional support alligator denied entry into Phillies game

Latest News

Glenn "Geronimo" Newman
From heart transplant survivor to gold medalist
WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
ABC7 News at 11pm - October 1, 2023
WWSB ABC7 News - Weekends at 6:30pm
ABC7 News at 6:30pm - October 1, 2023
Price Blvd. closed due to damage
First Alert Traffic: Price Boulevard will remain closed this week for permanent repairs