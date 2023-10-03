New St. Regis parking lot approved

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - Longboat Key commissioners unanimously approved a new parking lot at the St. Regis Resort currently being built on Longboat Key.

The St. Regis Resort is replacing a long-time favorite property - The Colony. This is why community members wanted to make sure everything fit the Longboat Key narrative.

Resident objection led to the complete redesign of what is now a flat parking surface on the 17-acre lot. This is a change that many commissioners say was necessary to uphold the community standards.

Longboat Key Mayor Ken Schneier says the common goal of the public created change on a project that has been several years in the making.

The St. Regis Resort will reportedly be open by next summer.

