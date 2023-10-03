Manatee County man convicted of January Aggravated Battery

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - State Attorney Ed Brodsky announcing today that Jamar Marquet Wood was convicted after jury trial of:

Aggravated Battery with a deadly weapon

Burglary of a Structure

Conveyance or Dwelling with Assault or Battery

Grand Theft Motor Vehicle

The defendant was sentenced to 30 years in prison following his conviction.

The defendant is an ex-boyfriend who had three children with the victim. On January 11,2023 kicked open the victim’s door and entered their house. The defendant then went into the bedroom where the victim was sleeping and began beating her with a baseball bat. the victim had to roll onto the ground off the bed to brace herself from blows.

