Manatee County man convicted of January Aggravated Battery

The defendant was sentenced to 30 years in prison following his conviction.
The defendant was sentenced to 30 years in prison following his conviction.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - State Attorney Ed Brodsky announcing today that Jamar Marquet Wood was convicted after jury trial of:

  • Aggravated Battery with a deadly weapon
  • Burglary of a Structure
  • Conveyance or Dwelling with Assault or Battery
  • Grand Theft Motor Vehicle

The defendant was sentenced to 30 years in prison following his conviction.

The defendant is an ex-boyfriend who had three children with the victim. On January 11,2023 kicked open the victim’s door and entered their house. The defendant then went into the bedroom where the victim was sleeping and began beating her with a baseball bat. the victim had to roll onto the ground off the bed to brace herself from blows.

