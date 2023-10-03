Advertise With Us
First Alert Weather: Dry and sunny skies for the Suncoast

Rain free
Rain free(wwsb john scalzi)
By John Scalzi
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:25 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dry air will continue to filter in and produce sunny skies and rain-free afternoons and evenings. Temperatures will remain warm, with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s, with heat indexes held to the mid-90s by the drier air. There will be some haze in the air, which is attributed to the smoke from Canadian wildfires being transported to the Deep South and Florida by upper-air winds. This smoke will impact air quality for extremely sensitive individuals who should limit outdoor activity to light exertion and go indoors if they find themselves bothered by the smoke. For all others, there should be no issues. The smoke may enhance sunset colors for a few days.

The rain-free skies and warm weather pattern will continue into early next week. By Sunday another cold front will work its way south of us and some cooler air will move in. Highs will drop to the mid-80s with some mornings in the mid to upper 60s. This will be our first taste of fall.

