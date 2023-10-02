Advertise With Us
Trial starts for woman accused of burning raccoon alive, filming it

Roddy Kincheloe and Alicia Kincheloe
Roddy Kincheloe and Alicia Kincheloe(SCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The trial of a woman accused of burning a raccoon alive and then posting the video to social media is happening Monday.

According to investigators, on Aug. 11, 2022, Alicia Kincheloe, 30, recorded a video of a live raccoon in a dumpster on Sarah Avenue. She calls the animal “mean” although detectives noted the raccoon did not exhibit aggressive behavior in the video.

Investigators say Alicia’s father, 63-year-old Roddy Kincheloe, stabbed the raccoon with a pitchfork. They returned to the dumpster after eating lunch and discovered the animal was still alive. The father told her daughter to get a gasoline can from his truck. Deputies say Alicia Kincheloe admitted to pouring gasoline on the raccoon and setting it on fire. A second video obtained by investigator show the charred remains of the raccoon.

Both Alicia and Roddy Kincheloe are facing felony charges including aggravated animal cruelty. Alicia is also charged with tampering with evidence for trying to dispose of the animal’s body.

The trial started Monday in the court room of Judge Dana Moss in Sarasota County. This is a developing story.

