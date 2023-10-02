Advertise With Us
Toys for Tots still in need of location ahead of holidays

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On of the best parts of the holiday season is the charity that happens with organizations such as Toys for Tots. But the Sarasota chapter of the charity needs help finding a new space.

The organization is losing its current warehouse in the Sarasota Square Mall by Oct 13 and, thus far, are unable to find a donated space. Right now, they need a place to take all the toys they currently have in house and store them elsewhere and it could effect the upcoming holiday season.

The organization is looking for an area between 8,000 to 10,000 square feet.

If you are interested in donating you can contact sarasota.fl@toysfortots.org and 941-800-3947.

Toys For Tots registrations for families and non-profit agencies is now open at toysfortots.org.

