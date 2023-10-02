Sarasota native wins Miss USA title

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota native Noelia Voigt achieved her lifelong dream. She was crowned Miss USA Friday night in Reno, Nevada.

Voigt is a graduate of Pine View and was the reigning Miss Utah. She is an interior design student, she is bilingual and has championed dating violence awareness and prevention.

She has also published a children’s book.

The next step for Noelia is the Miss Universe Pageant held in mid-November in El Salvador.

