Sarasota County joins Manatee in proposal for 2031 PGA championship

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County commissioners agreed to commit at least $3 million dollars this past week to bring one of golf’s major tournaments to Lakewood Ranch’s The Concession Golf Club.

Sarasota commissioners agreed unanimously to join in with Manatee County’s already settled contribution of $6 million, that would only be spent if the PGA of America selects The Concession as the host of the 2nd of four major championships in 2031.

The event would fall after The Masters but before the U.S. Open and British Open Championship.

Director of Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources, Nicole Rissler, told commissioners the figure of at least $3 million was available in promotions funding from tourist development tax revenue, largely raised through hotel rooms and short-term rentals.

The PGA Championship has only been played twice in Florida and both the 1987 and 1971 renditions of the tournament were in Palm Beach Gardens.

The Concession hosted the World Golf Classic in 2021 and drew 47 out of the top 50 players from across the globe.

