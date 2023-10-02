Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Sarasota County joins Manatee in proposal for 2031 PGA championship

Sarasota Commissioners vote unanimously for a $3 million contribution to try and host 2031 PGA...
Sarasota Commissioners vote unanimously for a $3 million contribution to try and host 2031 PGA Championship.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County commissioners agreed to commit at least $3 million dollars this past week to bring one of golf’s major tournaments to Lakewood Ranch’s The Concession Golf Club.

Sarasota commissioners agreed unanimously to join in with Manatee County’s already settled contribution of $6 million, that would only be spent if the PGA of America selects The Concession as the host of the 2nd of four major championships in 2031.

The event would fall after The Masters but before the U.S. Open and British Open Championship.

Director of Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources, Nicole Rissler, told commissioners the figure of at least $3 million was available in promotions funding from tourist development tax revenue, largely raised through hotel rooms and short-term rentals.

The PGA Championship has only been played twice in Florida and both the 1987 and 1971 renditions of the tournament were in Palm Beach Gardens.

The Concession hosted the World Golf Classic in 2021 and drew 47 out of the top 50 players from across the globe.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallevast Road & US 301 crash.
Two dead in seven-car crash on US 301
Manatee County for Web wwsb generic
Motorcyclist dead after crash on US 41
A Phillies fan was denied entry into Citizens Bank Park after he tried to bring his emotional...
Fan who tried to bring emotional support alligator denied entry into Phillies game
Friends, family, and co-workers describe Mr. Clark as a larger-than-life personality who loved...
‘Devastating loss’: Beloved math teacher dies in crash on way to school
Pink kicked out a concertgoer who was reportedly holding a sign about circumcision during her...
Pink kicks out concertgoer reportedly protesting circumcision during her concert

Latest News

The Bradenton Marauders baseball park in Bradenton, Florida.
Bradenton Marauders invites season ticket holders to the diamond
James Hill shares highlights of Friday night football on the Suncoast
Friday night football highlights for Sept 29
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
Josh Phillips Coaching Up Sarasota HS Football
Sarasota High School's first year Varsity Head Football Coach Josh Phillips talking football...
New Sarasota High School football coach building team into winners