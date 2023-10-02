Purple Ribbon Committee encourages public feedback for Van Wezel

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) The Purple Ribbon Committee has two upcoming meetings on Nov. 8 and 29 that are open to the public. The chair of the committee, Lee-En Chung explained the best help for the community is input from the public.

The committee is tasked with providing City of Sarasota commissioners a recommendation on what should happen to the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

On Wed., Sept. 27, the committee and members from the public toured the Van Wezel.

“The tour is vital because we actually got to examine the existing building,” said Chung.

Chung explained they looked at the buildings current structure and architecture. She said getting that first-hand look will help with their recommendation when the time comes.

The Executive Director of the Van Wezel, Mary Bensel, said her hope, along with many members of the community, is that the building is repurposed. She said many people have offered suggestions such as turning it into a ballroom or even an educational facility.

Earlier in the year, the city selected an architect to design a new performing arts hall by the bay. Bensel explained the need for that new hall is great.

“For the citizens of Sarasota to get, and the greater community, a fabulous new hall that can accommodate the current shows that are going out on the road and with more seating and more stage space. That will allow us to bring in more shows and more current shows,” said Bensel.

Bensel explained the new hall will help the city compete with bigger halls across the world. She said it’s important for the city since the area is known for the arts.

“We have our own ballet company who is world renowned. We have an opera company with their own opera house. Regional theatres like the Asolo and Florida Studio Theatre. A lovely orchestra with the Sarasota Orchestra. We have circus performers that nobody else I can think of has,” said Bensel.

Chung expressed the committee wants to hear from the public. Again, they have upcoming meetings at city hall on Nov. 8th and 29th that are open to the public.

