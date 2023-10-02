Nick Carter of ‘Backstreet’ fame to play Van Wezel

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Most millennials will know Nick Carter from his career with the Backstreet Boys. But the singer is hoping to showcase his own personality on the “Who Am I” Tour with a stop at the Van Wezel.

Carter will play the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on Oct. 20 and he spoke with ABC7 about the tour.

He will play some of his newest solo works including his single ‘Superman’, as well as some Backstreet Boys songs and some of his favorite songs from the 80s and 90s. The Tampa native said this was a homecoming tour.

“I’m from Florida, the Backstreet Boys started in Orlando. I pretty much learned how to perform and be an entertainer in Florida. Florida is just basically my home and I was like ‘I wanna come home.’” Carter explained.

Tickets are on sale now.

