Motorcycle crash concerns after another deadly collision this weekend

This is the US 41 and 66th Avenue West intersection in Manatee County where a motorcyclist died...
By Sophia Vitello
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Manatee County, Fla. (WWSB) -

On Saturday afternoon, a Sedan travelling South on US 41 attempted to make a left turn onto a driveway at 66th Avenue West in Manatee County. A motorcyclist collided with the Sedan, crashing into the vehicle on the right side.

The biker was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the other vehicle sustained serious injuries. The crash is still under investigation.

Police say the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet.

We spoke with Kenneth Watson, a Senior Trooper at the Florida Highway Patrol about motorcycle safety.

‘You must operate that bike as if you are invisible,’ said the trooper. ‘Because unfortunately, quite often you are,’ he continued.

The trooper also stressed the fact that many motorcycle crashes are not caused by the riders but are often the result of other vehicles not seeing them, or making improper lane switches or turns.

He warns that now is the time when bikers get out on the road, with the seasonal cool weather, and that drivers need to pay more attention.

Of course, he adds, if you are riding a motorcycle, always wear protective gear, and bright colors.

