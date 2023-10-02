Advertise With Us
Missing endangered adult alert issued for Manatee County man

Have you seen this man?
Have you seen this man?(MCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County deputies have issued a missing endangered adult alert for a Bradenton man

Deputies need assistance locating 50-year-old Gary King.  He was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 30 around 11 a.m. near the 400 Block of Cortez Rd. W., Bradenton.  He made statements that he may be considering harming himself.

He is 6′2″, approximately 230 lbs., and has brown hair and hazel eyes.  Gary could be driving a 2006 Chevy Silverado which is blue on top and tan on bottom bearing Missouri tag - 5DC543.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.

