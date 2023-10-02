Libraries and Historical Resources closed Oct. 9 for Staff Development Day
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - All Sarasota County Libraries and Historical Resources will be closed on Monday, Oct. 9 for Staff Development Day.
According to a Sarasota County Government social media post, Staff Development Day is an annual event set aside for Staff of the Sarasota County Resource building to learn new skills, revive their passion for history and libraries, and network.
All Sarasota County Libraries and Historical Resources will be reopened Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 10 in the morning.
Buildings that will be closed for Staff Development Day Include:
- Betty J. Johnson North Sarasota Library
- Elsie Quirk Library
- Frances T. Bourne Jacaranda Library
- Fruitville Library
- Gulf Gate Library
- North Port Library
- Osprey Library
- Sarasota County History Center
- Selby Library
- Shannon Staub Library
- William H. Jervey, Jr. Venice Library
