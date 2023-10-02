Libraries and Historical Resources closed Oct. 9 for Staff Development Day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - All Sarasota County Libraries and Historical Resources will be closed on Monday, Oct. 9 for Staff Development Day.

According to a Sarasota County Government social media post, Staff Development Day is an annual event set aside for Staff of the Sarasota County Resource building to learn new skills, revive their passion for history and libraries, and network.

All Sarasota County Libraries and Historical Resources will be reopened Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 10 in the morning.

Buildings that will be closed for Staff Development Day Include:

Betty J. Johnson North Sarasota Library

Elsie Quirk Library

Frances T. Bourne Jacaranda Library

Fruitville Library

Gulf Gate Library

North Port Library

Osprey Library

Sarasota County History Center

Selby Library

Shannon Staub Library

William H. Jervey, Jr. Venice Library

