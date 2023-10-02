Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Libraries and Historical Resources closed Oct. 9 for Staff Development Day

Sarasota County Libraries and Historical Resources closed Monday, Oct. 9 for Staff Development...
Sarasota County Libraries and Historical Resources closed Monday, Oct. 9 for Staff Development Day.(@SarasotaCountyGov)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - All Sarasota County Libraries and Historical Resources will be closed on Monday, Oct. 9 for Staff Development Day.

According to a Sarasota County Government social media post, Staff Development Day is an annual event set aside for Staff of the Sarasota County Resource building to learn new skills, revive their passion for history and libraries, and network.

All Sarasota County Libraries and Historical Resources will be reopened Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 10 in the morning.

Buildings that will be closed for Staff Development Day Include:

  • Betty J. Johnson North Sarasota Library
  • Elsie Quirk Library
  • Frances T. Bourne Jacaranda Library
  • Fruitville Library
  • Gulf Gate Library
  • North Port Library
  • Osprey Library
  • Sarasota County History Center
  • Selby Library
  • Shannon Staub Library
  • William H. Jervey, Jr. Venice Library

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manatee County for Web wwsb generic
Motorcyclist dead after crash on US 41
Tallevast Road & US 301 crash.
Two dead in seven-car crash on US 301
Solid Waste collection days are changing
A Phillies fan was denied entry into Citizens Bank Park after he tried to bring his emotional...
Fan who tried to bring emotional support alligator denied entry into Phillies game
Pink kicked out a concertgoer who was reportedly holding a sign about circumcision during her...
Pink kicks out concertgoer reportedly protesting circumcision during her concert

Latest News

This is the US 41 and 66th Avenue West intersection in Manatee County where a motorcyclist died...
Motorcycle crash concerns after another deadly collision this weekend
Roddy Kincheloe and Alicia Kincheloe
Trial starts for woman accused of burning raccoon alive, filming it
Nick Carter "Who I Am" Tour coming to Sarasota
Nick Carter of ‘Backstreet’ fame to play Van Wezel
After more than three years, the pandemic pause on federal student loan repayments is now over.
Student loan repayments start back up