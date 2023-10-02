Advertise With Us
First Alert Traffic: Price Boulevard will remain closed this week for permanent repairs

Price Blvd. closed due to damage
Price Blvd. closed due to damage(City of North Port)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Price Boulevard will remain closed to traffic between Salford and Cranberry boulevards this week while repairs continue on a section of the road damaged by heavy weekend rains.

Saturday’s rainfall - more than 5.5 inches in about a two-hour window, according to one gauge - significantly undermined the ground below the roadway. The permanent repairs by a contractor are expected to take several days.

This section of Price Boulevard is anticipated to reopen Friday. Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes and be patient while the emergency repairs are completed.

