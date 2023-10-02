First Alert Traffic: Price Boulevard closed due to damage

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Price Boulevard is closed to traffic in both directions between Cranberry and Salford boulevards due to a depression in the roadway over the McCaughey waterway caused by the weekend’s excessive rain.

The road will be closed until further notice while repairs are made by Department of Public Works crews.

Traffic is being detoured, and school bus transportation has been notified.

This is not the portion of the road that was previously repaired after Hurricane Ian, Public Works officials said.

