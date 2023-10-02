Drier, Breezy Air Moves in Behind Exiting Front

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A weak front has made its way through the Suncoast bringing drier air and breezy conditions behind it. Expect winds between 10 and 15 mph the first of the week, with gusts possibly in the 20 mph range. Plenty of sunshine is on tap as high pressure moves in. The dewpoints are dropping to the upper 60s and low 70s, helping to close the gap between the air temperature and the feels-like temperature. Highs will be near 90 throughout the week. The heat index will reach the mid to upper 90s on Monday. Rain chances remain slim Monday, and will continue to be low for the rest of the week. There could be light quick scattered showers in the afternoon, but precipitation will be mostly minimal at best.

A small craft advisory is in effect for the coastal areas until 8 a.m. Monday morning. Boaters should check for advisories before heading out. Advisories may be extended due to breezy conditions. Within 20 miles of the coast, winds will be out of the northeast between ten and 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas will be choppy between two and three feet.

It will be a sunny day at the beach, with a light breeze and a very high ultraviolet index.

The tropics remain stable. There are no disturbances to track at this time. Tropical Storm Rina has weakened to post tropical status. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Philippe is expected to become a category one hurricane and will continue to move north to northeast in the mid-Atlantic Ocean. These storms are not expected to threaten the United States.

