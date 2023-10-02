Drier air moving into the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A weak front has made its way through the Suncoast bringing drier air and breezy conditions behind it.

Plenty of sunshine is on tap as high pressure moves in. The dewpoints are dropping to the upper 60s and low 70s, helping to close the gap between the air temperature and the feels-like temperature. Highs will be near 90 throughout the week.

The heat index will reach the mid to upper 90s on Monday. Rain chances remain slim Monday, and will continue to be low for the rest of the week. There could be light quick scattered showers in the afternoon, but precipitation will be mostly minimal at best.

A small craft advisory is in effect for the coastal areas until 8 a.m. Monday morning. Boaters should check for advisories before heading out. Advisories may be extended due to breezy conditions. Within 20 miles of the coast, winds will be out of the northeast between 10 and 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas will be choppy between two and three feet.

The tropics remain stable. There are no disturbances to track at this time.

