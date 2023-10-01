Torrential downpour floods North Port streets

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Streets seem clear now after a thunderstorm rained down on much of North Port last night.

Fire Rescue responded to several calls in the area as people attempted to navigate the suddenly inhospitable streets.

Around 5 p.m., firefighters rushed to a house after an apparent lightning strike left a hole in the roof, working to remove the still-smoldering materials and then draping a tarp over the roof to prevent further water damage from the rain.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.