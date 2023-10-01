Stuff the bus on Oct. 1

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) -United Way Suncoast and Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee County is seeking food donations at all Manatee County Publix locations for Stuff the Bus on Sunday October 1, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Inflation and higher costs of living has caused food-insecurity in our community to skyrocket. One hundred percent of the food collected will support individuals and families in Manatee County.

The event is sponsored by Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee County, the School District of Manatee County, Publix, Mosaic and United Way Suncoast.

The Food Bank of Manatee, a PLUS program of Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee, has been the leading, local source of nutrition in Manatee County since 1985.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.