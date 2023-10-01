Solid Waste collection days are changing

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Effective today, Solid Waste is implementing collection route changes to prepare for the continued growth of the City.

Collection in Wellen Park, which currently takes place entirely on Monday, will now be spread out over the week. All neighborhoods in Wellen Park will still just have one collection per week, but some neighborhoods will have their collection day changed.

Lakeside Plantation and other neighborhoods east of Toledo Blade Blvd., currently collected on Wednesday, will be collected on Tuesdays.

Some North Port Estates neighborhoods will shift from a Tuesday collection to a Thursday collection.

For more information, including an interactive feature where

https://www.northportfl.gov/City-Services-and-Safety/Trash-Recycling/Trash?fbclid=IwAR0002ZmJBKZ8NBSryIzK8GH-_WPk09IMLYfFYrRNz7f_7B64WBl-khjbII&utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.