Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Smoking ban ordinance starts at Sarasota County public beaches, parks

The change follows state legislation put into place in 2022 allowing local counties and...
The change follows state legislation put into place in 2022 allowing local counties and municipalities to regulate smoking at parks and beaches.(Rob Wells)
By Rob Wells
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you usually light up at one of Sarasota County public beaches, you’ll have to find somewhere else to do it.

An ordinance prohibiting smoking at Sarasota County public beaches, beach access points, parks, natural areas, and youth athletic and play areas went into effect on Sunday. In July, Sarasota County Commissioners voted to adopt the ordinance.

The change followed state legislation put into place in 2022 allowing local counties and municipalities to regulate smoking at parks and beaches.

“It’s a good move because it sets a good example for the young people, and it respects everybody’s space,” said Siesta Beach visitor Ron Maidon.

Sarasota County officials spent the week updating park and beach signage and launched a public outreach campaign for residents and visitors on the change.

“This ordinance promotes healthy recreation while reducing second-hand smoke and cigarette litter that could harm people and wildlife or end up in our waterways,” said Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources Director Nicole Rissler.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallevast Road & US 301 crash.
Two dead in seven-car crash on US 301
A Phillies fan was denied entry into Citizens Bank Park after he tried to bring his emotional...
Fan who tried to bring emotional support alligator denied entry into Phillies game
Friends, family, and co-workers describe Mr. Clark as a larger-than-life personality who loved...
‘Devastating loss’: Beloved math teacher dies in crash on way to school
Manatee County for Web wwsb generic
Motorcyclist dead after crash on US 41
Pink kicked out a concertgoer who was reportedly holding a sign about circumcision during her...
Pink kicks out concertgoer reportedly protesting circumcision during her concert

Latest News

MCAW is one of 39 animal shelters in the US that are participating in the ‘National Playgroup...
Adopt-a-Shelter-Dog Month waves adoption fees
A 'Stuff the Bus' flyer hanging at a Publix in Bradenton where Manatee County food bank hosts a...
Manatee County Food Bank hosts ‘Stuff The Bus’ food drive at Publix
Port Charlotte family living out of RV since hurricane ian
Non profit funding restored