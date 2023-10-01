Smoking ban ordinance starts at Sarasota County public beaches, parks

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you usually light up at one of Sarasota County public beaches, you’ll have to find somewhere else to do it.

An ordinance prohibiting smoking at Sarasota County public beaches, beach access points, parks, natural areas, and youth athletic and play areas went into effect on Sunday. In July, Sarasota County Commissioners voted to adopt the ordinance.

The change followed state legislation put into place in 2022 allowing local counties and municipalities to regulate smoking at parks and beaches.

“It’s a good move because it sets a good example for the young people, and it respects everybody’s space,” said Siesta Beach visitor Ron Maidon.

Sarasota County officials spent the week updating park and beach signage and launched a public outreach campaign for residents and visitors on the change.

“This ordinance promotes healthy recreation while reducing second-hand smoke and cigarette litter that could harm people and wildlife or end up in our waterways,” said Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources Director Nicole Rissler.

