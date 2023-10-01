Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office hosts Coffee with a Cop
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with McDonald’s to host a “Coffee with a Cop” event, to give residents a chance to get to know the law enforcement on the Suncoast.
McDonald’s will be offering a complimentary small Hot or Iced McCafe Premium Roast Coffee, according to the SCSO X post.
The event will be held at three different locations across Sarasota County on Wed., Oct. 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
The locations include:
- 5554 Fruitville Rd.
- 6508 University Parkway
- 3828 Bee Ridge Rd.
