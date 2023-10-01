Advertise With Us
North Port Fire Rescue facing increasing calls due to inclement weather

North Port Fire Rescue responding to fire and vehicles in high water.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Heavy storms in the area were keeping North Port Fire Rescue busy today as they responded to multiple calls regarding cars in high water and fire alarm activation.

Between 5 and 6 p.m., 1 fire alarm and 3 vehicles in high water were called into the station.

At 5:01, first responders got the call of a lightning strike that caused a house fire on 8100 block Amendola Ave.

Following the fire, 3 calls were made reporting cars that were in unsafe high waters:

5:04 p.m.         Symco and William St.

5:31 p.m.         Woodbridge and Papillon

5:39 p.m.         Salford and Mulgrave Ave.

No injuries were reported in any of the incidents mentioned.

