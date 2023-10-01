Advertise With Us
Motorcyclist dead after crash on US 41

Manatee County for Web wwsb generic
Manatee County for Web wwsb generic(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A motorcyclist has died following a crash Saturday on US 41 in Manatee County.

The crash happened on US-41 at 66th Avenue West just after 12:35 p.m.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the motorcycle was traveling north on US 41 in the left lane at a high rate of speed. The other vehicle was traveling south when he attempted to make a left turn onto a driveway. The motorcyclist collided with the right side of the vehicle and was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the vehicle also suffered serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation

