Mobile Disaster Recovery Center opening in Siesta Beach

FEMA Mobile Disaster Relief Center in Sarasota.
FEMA Mobile Disaster Relief Center in Sarasota.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Following Hurricane Idalia, a Mobile Disaster Recovery Center will be opened in a Siesta Beach parking lot on 948 Beach Road.

The center will serve as an information hub for residents who have questions for Florida State Agencies, FEMA, and the U.S. Small Business Administration. Those who visit will also find information on applying for federal assistance and disaster loans as well as other available recovery resources.

It’s first day of operation is Monday, October 2, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., then on Tuesday and Wednesday the center will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sarasota County has been approved for Individual and Small Business Assistance, which will allow county residents to apply for financial services from FEMA.

