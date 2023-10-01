Manatee County Food Bank hosts ‘Stuff The Bus’ food drive at Publix

Bradenton, Fla. (WWSB) -

Rising costs have caused food insecurity in our community to skyrocket. To combat this problem, ‘The Food Bank of Manatee’ teamed up with ‘Meals on Wheels Plus’ for a food drive at all Publix locations in Manatee County.

Every grocery store in the area had a school bus parked outside. Near the bus, volunteers stood, handing out flyers with a list of critically needed food items to incoming shoppers.

Some shoppers just going in for their regular items, came out with carts full of requested supplies for the food drive.

Volunteers would take the items, pack them into boxes, and load the boxes into the school bus.

Kaleen Nora bought several items for the food drive. We talked to her about why she decided to donate.

‘Food insecurity is always an issue,’ she explained.

‘I think most people have been in that position where our bank accounts are strained and we need a little extra help,” she continued.

The event started at 9am today and will last until 3pm.

Then once it wraps, all of the buses that collected food will come together at ‘The Food Bank of Manatee’ to unload the items.

If you missed the opportunity to give at today’s event, there are still plenty of ways to help the community. Check out their website for more information.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.