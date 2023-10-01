Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Local artist creates art from Hurricane Ian remnants

Local artist turns destruction into masterpiece
Local artist turns destruction into masterpiece(ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Ashley Butterfield moved to Sarasota several years ago from upstate New York.

When Hurricane Ian brought destruction and debris to the Suncoast Butterfield took it as a sign to be creative.

According to the artist, a busted surfboard washed up on her doorstep. It’s now the foundation of her art pieces.

She said, “When you’re creating art, you’re in the moment and you can think. When I brought the surfboard home I said I’m going to do something amazing with his just for the sake of all those people.”

Butterfield said her goal is to inspire others to take a negative and turn it positive. She hopes to share her work with the community, and people going through similar challenges.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallevast Road & US 301 crash.
Two dead in seven-car crash on US 301
A Phillies fan was denied entry into Citizens Bank Park after he tried to bring his emotional...
Fan who tried to bring emotional support alligator denied entry into Phillies game
Friends, family, and co-workers describe Mr. Clark as a larger-than-life personality who loved...
‘Devastating loss’: Beloved math teacher dies in crash on way to school
Manatee County for Web wwsb generic
Motorcyclist dead after crash on US 41
Pink kicked out a concertgoer who was reportedly holding a sign about circumcision during her...
Pink kicks out concertgoer reportedly protesting circumcision during her concert

Latest News

FEMA Mobile Disaster Relief Center in Sarasota.
Mobile Disaster Recovery Center opening in Siesta Beach
The change follows state legislation put into place in 2022 allowing local counties and...
Smoking ban ordinance starts at Sarasota County public beaches, parks
MCAW is one of 39 animal shelters in the US that are participating in the ‘National Playgroup...
Adopt-a-Shelter-Dog Month waves adoption fees
A 'Stuff the Bus' flyer hanging at a Publix in Bradenton where Manatee County food bank hosts a...
Manatee County Food Bank hosts ‘Stuff The Bus’ food drive at Publix