Local artist creates art from Hurricane Ian remnants

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Ashley Butterfield moved to Sarasota several years ago from upstate New York.

When Hurricane Ian brought destruction and debris to the Suncoast Butterfield took it as a sign to be creative.

According to the artist, a busted surfboard washed up on her doorstep. It’s now the foundation of her art pieces.

She said, “When you’re creating art, you’re in the moment and you can think. When I brought the surfboard home I said I’m going to do something amazing with his just for the sake of all those people.”

Butterfield said her goal is to inspire others to take a negative and turn it positive. She hopes to share her work with the community, and people going through similar challenges.

